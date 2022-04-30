Gary man convicted in 2020 slayings of 2 teens

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man was sentenced to 130 years in prison Friday after being convicted in the 2020 killings of two teenagers found shot to death in a northwest Indiana home.

A Lake County jury found 37-year-old Alvino Amaya, 37, guilty of two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement last month in the slayings of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll.

Prosecutors said the teens were slain execution-style on Oct. 16, 2020, in a home near Griffith as Amaya was searching for a missing handgun. Judge Salvador Vasquez said Amaya’s character showed he was “horribly violent.”