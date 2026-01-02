Indiana holds minimum wage at $7.25 for 16th year, as 19 other states increase wages

INDIANAPOLIS — For more than 16 years, Indiana's minimum wage has stayed the same, and there are no plans for it to change in 2026. That's despite moves to bump the rate higher in more than a dozen other states.

$7.25. That's the minimum wage here in Indiana.

So how do Hoosiers feel about that? WRTV spoke with some who were shocked to hear that number.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indiana holds minimum wage at $7.25 for 16th straight year

“Oh Jesus, I was nowhere near close," Cierra, who lives in Indianapolis, said with a laugh.

It's a far cry from the number many gave.

“I would probably say, it is about $12," Cierra asked.

“10-12 range," Sarah, another Indianapolis resident, said.

Their reaction to hearing the real number?

“I don’t think it’s a livable wage," Sarah said. "I have worked for minimum wage before, so I don’t think it’s a livable wage.”

“When I started working years ago, it was seven something, and I’m 36," Cierra stated. "So for it to still be seven something, that’s wild.”

On Jan. 1, 19 states raised their minimum wage, including next-door neighbors Michigan and Ohio.

“I think it depends on where you live in Indiana," Owen, who lives in Indianapolis, said. "If you live in Fishers, obviously the minimum wage should be raised there, but if you live out in like the middle of nowhere in like Gary or something, then that should be, it’s around living costs there.”

If you're making minimum wage in Indiana, you're taking home $1,160 per month (if working full time) before taxes each month. According to Redfin, the average monthly rent in Indiana falls between $1,100 - $1,400.

“It’s sad, it’s extremely sad," Cierra said. "And I think it is especially with just everything that's going on in the economy. Everybody’s just trying to stay afloat.”

What do Hoosiers think should happen here?

“I feel like it should probably be raised, probably to the like 10-12 range, I would say," Sarah stated.

“I would also say that - because that’s more livable, depending on how many hours you work, that's more livable than $7.25," Owen said.

Indiana's minimum wage matches the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Neither one has changed since 2009.

—

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.