GPD outline steps to recover items left at mall during shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Greenwood Police Department is making sure those who were at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday recover their items.

"When you have an incident like this, it's complete chaos." Greenwood Police Department Chief James Ison said.

Multiple items such as wallets, shopping bags, and phones were left behind, according to Ison.

Ison said that those who are missing any of these personal items can go to the Greenwood Police Training Center. This is located at 736 Loews Boulevard and the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officers will be able to assist in giving back these items. They ask that identification is brought, to ensure all items are returned to their rightful owner.