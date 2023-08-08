Greenfield dad accused of buying guns & drugs for 16-year-old son

GREENFIELD — A man has been arrested after police say he purchased drugs, guns and gun accessories for his 16-year-old son.

The details were released after police announced they had been investigating a group of individuals - mostly juveniles - in relation to the buying and selling of guns and drugs.

"We are concerned with the growing number of incidents in our community involving teens with guns and drugs," the Greenfield Police Department said in a release issued Monday. "This isn’t a problem we can solve ourselves. We need the community to not only provide information, but to make sure your children don’t have access to guns."

One of those arrests was Eric Schenk, 37.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed against Schenk, detectives began investigating him after a stolen handgun was recovered from a teen. Detectives traced that gun back to Schenk's 16-year-old son, who was arrested back in July.

During their investigation detectives located the following weapons that allegedly belonged to the 16-year-old boy.



Loaded Glock 9mm handgun

Loaded extended magazine

Gun case containing 9mm ammunition & .22 caliber ammunition

Vape Pens for THC & Nicotine

Several hundred "blunt" wrappers

CBD flower

Various pipes and empty alcohol bottles

According to the court documents, detectives also found multiple text messages between Schenk and his son that clearly detailed his knowledge of his son's gun and drug use,and also described how he purchased them for him.

When questioned about the guns, ammunition, drugs and text messages, Schenk denied knowing his son had any of the devices.

He's currently facing three counts of neglect of a dependent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

At this time police have not linked Schenk or his son to any of the incidents surrounding the 16-year-old shot last week near Riley Park.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation should contact the Greenfield Police Department.