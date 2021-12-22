Greenfield man sentenced to probation in Capitol riot

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was sentenced to 36 months of probation in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

In addition to his time on probation, Israel Tutrow was also fined $500, according to online federal court records.

Federal prosecutors charged him with four counts in connection with the riot in January, but three of the charges were dismissed by the government.

He was sentenced on one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court records.