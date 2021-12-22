Watch
Greenfield man sentenced to probation in Capitol riot

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 22:11:19-05

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man was sentenced to 36 months of probation in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

In addition to his time on probation, Israel Tutrow was also fined $500, according to online federal court records.

Federal prosecutors charged him with four counts in connection with the riot in January, but three of the charges were dismissed by the government.

He was sentenced on one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to court records.

