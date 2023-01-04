Hancock Co. releases body cam video of traffic stop involving Bryan Kohberger

HANCOCK COUNTY — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has now released body camera video of a traffic stop involving Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

The stop occurred on Dec. 15 around 10:40 a.m. on I-70 near the 107 mile marker. Kohberger was pulled over for following too closely.

"At the time of the traffic stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the crimes in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number of the white Hyundai Elantra which was being reported in the media to have been seen in an around where the crime occurred," Captain Robert Harris said in a news release.

About ten minutes after the deputy stopped Kohberger and his father, who was a passenger, an Indiana State Police trooper also pulled them over. Body cam video of that traffic stop was released Tuesday.

"We're coming from WSU," the dad tells the deputy.

The dad then says WSU is Washington State University.

Records for Washington State University show Kohberger was pursuing a doctorate in criminology. WSU is just over the Idaho border in Pullman, Washington, about a 10-minute drive from the University of Idaho.

In both traffic stops, Kohberger was let go with a verbal warning.