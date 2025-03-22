'Hate will not win in this city': Haughville community comes together after church vandalism

INDIANAPOLIS — Over a hundred members of the Haughville community gathered at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for a prayer vigil Friday.

This community was left shaken and concerned after their church was vandalized earlier this week.

On Friday, they stood together.

PREVIOUS | Two juveniles arrested after Indy church targeted with graffiti

“We’re just grateful and it shows that we’re Haughville strong and shows our commitment to beautifying and keeping our community clean," Pastor Ronald Covington of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church said.

The church property, bus and storage shed were vandalized Tuesday afternoon.

The graffiti read “666” and “the devil rules.”

WRTV

Shocking news for Rachelle Franklin, who grew up in the area.

“Heartbreaking. Devastating. Disrespectful," Franklin said.

The Prosecutor’s Office tells us a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were both charged with institutional criminal mischief in the case.

WRTV

This comes after a recent string of vandalism on Indy’s west side.

“We believe this is an isolated incident. We don’t believe there were any gang ties to this," IMPD Commander Nikole Pilkington said.

Faith leaders and law enforcement are now working on a plan to address the graffiti plaguing their neighborhood.

WRTV

“We’re going to be working with youth in our community, along with IMPD, their recruit class to go and clean up this community," Aaron Williams with the City of Peace Coalition said.

The charges for the two teens have been filed in juvenile court.

WRTV will continue to update you as this case develops.