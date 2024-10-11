'He was a kid, he doesn't deserve this': Family seeks justice after teenager was injured in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old is fighting for his life after police say he was hit while riding his bike Thursday night.

“We need somebody to tell us something, I don’t care how small it is. He was a kid, he doesn’t deserve this,” Simone Harris told WRTV on Friday.

IMPD says the incident occurred on Cumberland Road in Indianapolis. Investigators say the driver who hit the teen, identified as Wilberto Rivera III, left the scene.

“Everyone is hoping and praying that he comes out of it,” Harris said.

Rivera's incident wasn’t the only crash that IMPD responded to in a span of about 10 hours Thursday into Friday.

IMPD says a man was struck and killed near 25th and Keystone Avenue. Investigators say that driver left the scene as well.

“We ask that the community continue to come forward with any information or know the individuals responsible,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

It’s so families like Rivera's can get the justice they deserve.

“Turn yourself in, you know you hit a kid. Turn yourself in. What if it was your kid?” Harris said.

IMPD is asking the community to come forward with any information that would lead to suspect information. Please contact the IMPD Crash Investigations at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.