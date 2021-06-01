'He would do anything for anybody': Family remembers teenager killed in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Friends and family held a candlelight vigil Monday night to remember the teenger killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Indianapolis.

Friends and family of Trinton Walter, who they said was killed in the hit-and-run crash, held the candlelight vigil for him at School 46.

"He was a good kind-hearted young man," Chuck Walter, his oldest brother, said. "He just turned 18. He would do anything for anybody. We appreciate everybody who comes out here. He had so many people who cared and loved him, and that he loved and cared for."

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are looking for the person driving a 2007-2010 Chrysler Sebring with front-end damage involved in the incident in the 7800 block of Madison Avenue, near East Stop 11 Road, according to a tweet.

Detectives are looking for a 2007-2010 Chrysler Sebring with front end damage reference a fatal hit & run this morning at 7800 Madison Av. Anyone with info is urged to call 327-2630 or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS. #hitandrun #requestforinformation pic.twitter.com/tdwgJ10hEg — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 31, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-2630 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WRTV Photographer Tony Grant contributed to this report.

