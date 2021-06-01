Watch
'He would do anything for anybody': Family remembers teenager killed in hit-and-run crash

Friends and family held a candlelight vigil Monday night to remember the man killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Indianapolis.
Posted at 11:16 PM, May 31, 2021
Friends and family of Trinton Walter, who they said was killed in the hit-and-run crash, held the candlelight vigil for him at School 46.

"He was a good kind-hearted young man," Chuck Walter, his oldest brother, said. "He just turned 18. He would do anything for anybody. We appreciate everybody who comes out here. He had so many people who cared and loved him, and that he loved and cared for."

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are looking for the person driving a 2007-2010 Chrysler Sebring with front-end damage involved in the incident in the 7800 block of Madison Avenue, near East Stop 11 Road, according to a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-2630 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

WRTV Photographer Tony Grant contributed to this report.

