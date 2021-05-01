Homicide detectives investigate man's death on West 43rd Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with trauma Friday afternoon on Indianapolis' northwest side, according to police.

Around 3 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called to the 5500 block of West 43rd Street, near Moller Road, on the report of a deceased person, IMPD Officer William Young said in a press release.

The man's identity and additional details about the incident haven't been released.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

