Hoosiers cleaning up homes hit by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — What goes up must come down. We just heard that warning from IMPD on Tuesday.

Now, police reports show that multiple people around Indianapolis have damage from “celebratory gunfire” on New Year's Eve.

“Heard the glass break and saw a bullet hole in my brother's window,” Jacob Hudson told WRTV on Wednesday.

Hudson believes it was a result of people firing off their guns overnight in celebration of the new year.

“Stop shooting guns in city limits. I understand that you want to celebrate but it’s dangerous,” Hudson said.

Hudson’s not alone. An IMPD police report states a bullet came through the roof of Kishar Stanback’s home as a result of celebratory gunfire.

“As soon as I moved, I said 'Did somebody just shoot my house?' When I started looking around, I realized it was almost me,” Stanback told WRTV.

A picture shows the bullet in a basket full of clothes. A bullet hole in her ceiling is a vivid reminder of what happened.

“People don’t understand, if you throw a ball in the air, it’s going to come down. Everything you throw up is going to come down. Bullets don’t get stuck in the clouds,” Stankback said.

Now, she is urging people to be responsible gun owners.

“Everything that goes up must come down,” Stanback said.