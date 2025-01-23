'How did we get here?' Local leaders hold community conversations to find solutions to youth violence

INDIANAPOLIS — In the wake of the recent homicide of 14-year-old Deandra Staples, the Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition’s (MCYVPC) Crisis Response Task Force has expressed its concern and commitment to supporting affected families and the broader community.

“Why, how did we get here? Where do we go from here?” Della Brown, Chair of the Crisis Response Taskforce, said.

A meeting to address the matter is happening Thursday night at Frederick Douglass Park.

“Just trying to find those youth mentorship programs, especially as we get ahead of the warmer months when youth are free and out of school,” Brown told WRTV.

The goal? To find solutions to combat youth violence.

“Making sure that we are being intentional about listening to our youth who are directly impacted by this,” Brown added.

Tonight’s conversation isn’t the only thing that’s in the works to help address the issues that are plaguing the community.



Focus Group: A session aimed at exploring the root causes of youth violence, collecting input from young people, and assessing community needs will be scheduled soon.

Town Hall Meeting: After the focus group discussions, a town hall will be organized to share findings and gather feedback from parents, educators, and local organizations, ensuring that community insights lead to meaningful change.

The Crisis Response Task Force invites the community to participate in these efforts to promote healing, understanding, and long-term solutions to youth violence.

For more information, community members can reach out via email at della@indypsf.org or by calling (463) 701-4263.

