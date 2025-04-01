Husband of Martinsville teacher charged with intimidation linked to wife's abuse allegations

MARTINSVILLE — The husband of an alleged predatory teacher from Martinsville has been charged with intimidation and failure to report a crime.

Nicholas Fortinberry's charges come on the heels of serious accusations against his wife, Brittany Fortinberry, who is facing claims of sexual misconduct involving multiple male students.

These accusations include supplying drugs to minors, engaging in group sexual activities, soliciting and sending explicit photos, and other serious offenses.

Court transcripts from a recent hearing reveal a confrontation in which Nicholas Fortinberry allegedly threatened one of the victims, warning him, "If you don't stop what you're doing with my wife, then I'm going then I'm going to kill you in front of your family."

Prosecutors said the victim alleged Fortinberry went on to tell him to stop what he was doing until he was 16.

Britanny Fortinberry, a former middle school math teacher at Eminence Community Schools, faces numerous criminal charges in Morgan County, including ten counts of child molestation and eight counts of disseminating harmful materials to minors.

According to previous court documents, a woman who was friends with Fortinberry talked to the police about Fortiberry's concerning behavior involving the woman's son.

The woman told police she noticed Fortinberry would act differently around her son, including buying expensive gifts for him. According to court documents, the teen said Fortinberry had sent him videos of her using sex toys and having sex with other men. The teen also told police she would drug him with shrooms and weed.

The woman told police Fortinberry’s husband knew what was going on and said he would “slaughter” the victims if they told anyone, court documents say.

According to the court transcript, prosecutors told the judge they believed Mr. Fortinberry knew what his wife was doing based on this information.

Fortinberry is charged with intimidation and failure to report a crime but prosecutors said additional charges could come. He's scheduled for a jury trial on July 9, 2025.