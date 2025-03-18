New charges filed against former Morgan County teacher accused of having sex with students

MORGAN COUNTY — A former Morgan County teacher who has been accused of molesting students as young as 14 years old is facing even more charges.

31-year-old Brittany Fortinberry is facing the following new charges:



10 counts of child molestation

Eight counts of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor

Five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

One count of sexual misconduct with a minor



Fortinberry was previously charged with:

Three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor

One count of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor

One count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Fortinberry was a middle school math teacher with Eminence Community Schools from July 10, 2024, until Aug. 23, 2024.

New court documents say more alleged victims spoke with investigators after initial reports came out. A woman who was friends with Fortinberry talked to the police.

The woman told police she noticed Fortinberry would act differently around her son, including buying expensive gifts for him. She stopped bringing her son around Fortinberry but later learned the 31-year-old had added the teen on Snapchat.

According to court documents, the teen said Fortinberry had sent him videos of her using sex toys and having sex with other men. The teen also told police she would drug him with shrooms and weed.

Court documents say Fortinberry would force the victims to watch her engage in sex if they refused to participate and threatened to kill herself if anyone told the police or their parents.

The woman told police Fortinberry’s husband knew what was going on and said he would “slaughter” the victims if they told anyone, court documents say.

The teen told police Fortinberry had molested between five to 10 other students.

Fortinberry’s jury trial is scheduled for June 25.