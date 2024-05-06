'I did it': Driver allegedly admits fault in fatal road rage shooting on I-65 last week

INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old Indianapolis man faces a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed a man driving on I-65 near Southport Road on May 1.

According to court documents, the driver of a Ford Explorer admitted to police that he shot and killed 35-year-old Ryan Hawkins during a road rage incident.

According to eyewitness accounts shared in court documents, Hawkins and the driver of the Explorer were northbound on I-65 when shots began to come from the Explorer.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra driven by Hawkins then left the interstate and crashed into a pond at a nearby apartment complex.

According to court documents, Hawkins died by a gunshot wound to the neck.

Eyewitness accounts and the use of license-plate reading FLOCK cameras, led police to locate the Ford Explorer and driver involved.

The 24-year-old man, who is yet to be formally charged, told police during questioning "I’ll tell you right here, I did it. I didn’t mean to, I was afraid that we were going to crash and die."

The man claims Hawkins had been brake-checking him, according to court documents.

Other eyewitness accounts shared in court documents explained Hawkins sped away from the driver of the Explorer, before the driver sped up next to Hawkins and began firing his gun.

When told other eyewitness accounts were not in line with his explanation, the driver told police he wanted an attorney.

WRTV does not name suspects until formal charges are filed against them.