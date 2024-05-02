Victim in deadly I-65 road rage shooting identified, authorities find suspect's car

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police continue to investigate Wednesday's deadly road rage shooting on Interstate 65.

The victim was identified Thursday as 35-year-old Ryan Hawkins.

According to state police, Hawkins was driving northbound on I-65 near Southport Road when he was shot and veered off of the highway.

Hawkins' car crashed into a pond, and he was thrown from the vehicle before it sank. State police found a bullet wound on Hawkins' body and several bullet holes in Hawkins' car.

"It breaks my heart," said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. "It's terrifying to think that somebody could make a mistake while driving and it could cost them their life at the hands of somebody violent. It's terrifying to think that making a mistake could be a death sentence."

Perrine said state police also found what they believe to be the suspect's car.

"What has been so valuable in this case are witnesses who were on I-65 just before or just after the incident who called us and said, 'Here's what I saw,'" Perrine said.

Perrine said the agency is concerned about the rise in road rage shootings since the pandemic. He reports Indiana State Police has responded to more than 60 road rage shootings on Indianapolis interstates every year since 2021. In comparison, he said they only responded to 9 such incidents in both 2018 and 2019.

"It's very alarming and we need to find answers for why this is happening, why people are so quick to go to violence to try and resolve a conflict that happens while driving on the road," he said.

Law enforcement has not announced any arrests in the case.