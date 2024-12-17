'I feel destroyed for my little girl': Family remembers 14-year-old IPS student killed in stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old girl is dead, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested for the murder of his classmate, according to police.

“I feel destroyed for my little girl,” Elma Montes, the victim’s mother, told WRTV.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the 400 block of North Randolph Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile female victim with stabbing wounds. The victim, identified as Anabel Trujillo, a 14-year-old Arsenal Tech student, was pronounced deceased.

According to an IMPD police report, police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male for murder in connection with this incident. Detectives coordinated with IPS Police and located the suspect on the grounds of Arsenal Tech High School.

"I don't know what the circumstances of this person’s life were or what drove him to have that kind of rage because it was brutal, and I can't wrap my head around it. I have a 15-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son, I can't imagine that,” IMPD Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

While police have not released a motive for the killing, Chief Bailey says he has seen too many cases of violence.

“It’s not going to be solved by the police department. By the time a juvenile has pulled the trigger, it’s too late,” Chief Bailey added.

Trujillo’s family hopes the community doesn’t forget her daughter's impact.

“She will always be loved by us,” Montes said.

