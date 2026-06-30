IMPD: 2024 murder suspect arrested in Texas

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Two years after a fatal shooting at a downtown apartment complex, Indianapolis police say a suspect has been charged and arrested in Texas.

Shakayla Johnson, 22, was arrested on June 24 in connection with the 2024 murder of Tyshaun Williams.

WRTV previously reported Williams was found shot at the E’Laan Apartments near the Wheeler Mission men’s shelter in downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 17, 2024. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

IMPD says witnesses helped investigators identify Johnson as the shooter. She was originally detained for questioning, but released pending further investigation.

Detectives continued working on the case for over two years, eventually presenting their evidence to a grand jury. On June 11, prosecutors in Marion County issued a warrant for Johnson’s arrest.

After learning Johnson had moved to Texas, IMPD requested help from the U.S. Marshals Service in arresting her.

Johnson was taken into custody in Texas on a charge of murder. IMPD says the extradition process to get Johnson back to Indianapolis has started.

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