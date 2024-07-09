IMPD: 3 missing Indianapolis children may be headed to Mexico with parents

INDIANAPOLIS — Three missing children from Indianapolis who were the subject of a Statewide Silver Alert last week may be headed to Mexico with their non-custodial parents.

A Silver Alert was issued for Frankie, Queen and King Terrell last Friday.

The three children were last seen with their biological parents, Willie Terrell and Jessika Officer.

Frankie Terrell, 4, is described as 3' and 46 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue pants.

Queen Terrell, 3, is described as 2'6" and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray pants and light-up tennis shoes.

King Terrell, 1, is described as 1'8" and 15 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse outfit and red shoes.

Court documents detail new filings

Court documents filed on Tuesday revealed IMPD was called to Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que on Vincennes Road on July 4 around 1 p.m. for an abduction.

According to the documents, the children's grandfather, who has custody of the kids, had a DCS approved visit with the biological parents at the restaurant.

However, when the grandfather returned from using the bathroom at the restaurant, he discovered the children and the parents were gone. He told police the parents left in a white minivan.

During the investigation, police learned that the children were removed from Willie and Jessika due to medical neglect in October 2023. The kids required daily medications that had been neglected and they were malnourished in the past when in the parent's custody.

Police learned from medical records that Frankie, 4, was diagnosed with Alpha Thalassemia trait and Iron Deficiency Anemia. Queen, 3, was diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome and Anemia. King was also diagnosed with Iron Deficiency Anemia and Alpha Thalassemia trait.

After issuing the Silver Alert, detectives obtained phone numbers from the parents from DCS. They requested "exigent pings" on the cell phones and pings were reported in Louisville and Louisiana.

On Monday, July 8, a DCS case manager told police that she spoke with Willie and his therapist on a three-way call.

During the call, Willie reportedly told his therapist that the children were "okay" and that he was 288 miles away from Mexico. He also stated that he wanted the FBI to investigate why his children kept being taken away from him.

Detectives were able to get another ping from Willie's phone on Monday, July 9. This ping was located in Pearsall, Texas; just 101 miles from the Mexico Border.

At this time, police say they do not know where the Terrell family is but finding them is their top priority.

The children are considered to be in danger and are still without their required medications.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-6541 or 911.