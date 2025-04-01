IMPD arrests 16-year-old in January homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was arrested for his alleged role in a January homicide on Indy's near west side.

The arrest stems from the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Rodney Nixon Jr. on January 20 in the 200 block of Warman Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired early that morning and found Nixon unresponsive in an apartment. Despite immediate medical assistance, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives linked the teenager to the incident and discovered he had an active warrant for dangerous possession of a firearm.

On January 30, IMPD detectives, with help from the Indianapolis Public School Police, located the suspect and arrested him for the warrant. After further investigation, detectives obtained a murder warrant. On March 31, they apprehended him for that charge.

An arrest and charge are merely accusations; the 16-year-old is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

