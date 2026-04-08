IMPD arrests 3 in connection to downtown shooting in November

INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a downtown shooting that happened in November, IMPD said on Wednesday.

The suspects, ages 22-23, are facing various charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened on November 1, 2025, in the area of E. Georgia Street and S. Meridian Street.

IMPD said at the time of the shooting, the victim found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was "awake and breathing."

According to IMPD, criminal charges were filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on March 3 after an extensive investigation and assistance from the community.

The suspects later turned themselves in and have since been released from jail.

The suspects and their charges are listed below:

Yasmeen Coleman, 22



Criminal Recklessness

Criminal Recklessness committed with a deadly weapon

Disorderly Conduct

Rayonna Miller, 23



Disorderly Conduct

Martel Grisby, 23



Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon

All three suspects are set to appear in court for jury trials in May.

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