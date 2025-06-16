Watch Now
IMPD arrests homicide suspect in connection with February Quadruple shooting

A man is dead and three others are wounded after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man accused of a shooting and robbery that left a man dead and three others wounded.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers arrested Christopher Highbaugh on the southwest side of the city on June 12.

Police said the incident took place on February 18, 2025, when IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Wallace Avenue in response to a shots-fired call.

As officers arrived, the situation escalated to a report of multiple individuals shot. They found Cameron Clay, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other victims were transported to local hospitals for their injuries.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Christopher Highbaugh as a suspect in the shooting. He is facing charges of murder and robbery.

