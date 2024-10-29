IMPD arrests man for impersonating officer for second time this year

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a man for impersonating a police officer for the second time this year.

On Friday, a detective with IMPD was alerted to a person with an active Hancock County warrant for unlawfully carrying a handgun.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Baker, was located in the 1300 block of E. Washington St. He was observed by police getting in and out of a white pickup truck with red and white lights activated, and stopping traffic multiple times.

Baker was also wearing a reflective shirt and a belt equipped with a radio and handgun.

Police arrested Baker for unlawfully carrying a handgun and impersonation of a public servant.

Baker was already under indictment for impersonating a police officer from a September 2023 incident, when he unlawfully conducted a traffic stop on an IMPD sergeant who was in an unmarked vehicle.

