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IMPD arrests suspect in November homicide of woman on Indy's south side

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IMPD
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A suspect in a November homicide was taken into custody on Tuesday following a months-long investigation, police say.

Devontae Webb-Holloway, 27, faces charges for his role in the shooting death of Amanda Jones.

Jones, 26, was found dead inside an apartment on Indy’s south side just before midnight on Nov. 24. A 2-year-old, unharmed, was also found inside the apartment.

Police say after speaking with several community members, they identified Webb-Holloway as a suspect. As the investigation continued, they learned he fled to Chicago.

Detectives continued the search for Webb-Holloway, eventually finding him as he left a home on Crittenden Avenue on Indy’s near north side.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office was expected to make final charging decisions.