IMPD asking for assistance in cracking down on "short-term rental" parties

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for community assistance in identifying organizers and promoters of illegal events at short-term rental properties in the city.

These illegal events frequently include underage alcohol consumption and drug use, according to IMPD.

In most cases, promotional materials spread ahead of the events use terms like "BYOB", "BYOW", "drinks are provided",

Recently, IMPD detectives say underage drinking, drug dealing and gun violence has occurred at these short-term rental properties.

The IMPD encourages all short-term rental property owners to be aware of who is staying at your home. Owners can also install noise monitoring devices which can detect excessive noise and other warning signs of a party while protecting guest privacy.

Anyone with information regarding these flyers about upcoming events at short-term rentals should contact Nuisance and Abatement by email at IMPD_NusianceAbatement@indy.gov .