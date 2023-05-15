IMPD asks public's help in identifying individual regarding homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a man regarding a recent homicide.

Police believe the man may have information regarding a homicide at400 South Illinois Street on Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m., police said they found a man down in the area with trauma wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have released photos of a man they believe was in the area at the time of the incident.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Detectives are asking this man to contact them at 317-327-3475 to speak with them about the incident.

Police ask anyone who knows the individual seen in these photos to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at James.Hurt@Indy.gov to help detectives positively identify him.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.