IMPD body cam video released of February fatal shooting of 31-year-old suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released critical body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred in February. The incident left 31-year-old Adam Sykes dead.

On February 25 at approximately 2:21 a.m., officers responded to a call at the Speedway gas station located in the 1600 block of East Washington Street. Police were called to the gas station on a report of a woman who was injured and assaulted.

Officer Snyder, who was already familiar with Sykes due to an existing arrest warrant, approached the suspect as he exited the convenience store. Officer Snyder motioned for assistance, and both he and another officer followed Sykes around the corner of the building.

In the video, Office Snyder approaches the suspect.

Officer Snyder: “Hey, buddy! Real quick...”

Sykes: “I don’t want to talk to you.”

Officer Snyder: “I understand that. Come here.”

Sykes: “I don’t have to talk to you.”

Officer Snyder: "Yes you do."

The video shows Sykes begin to run. Officer Snyder pursued Sykes into a field. “Stop or you’re going to get tased,” Officer Synder is heard saying.

Officer Synder then deployed his taser. Sykes fell to the ground in the 100 block of North State Avenue. During the struggle, police said a handgun fell from Sykes’ possession.

It was then that police say Sykes reached for the firearm. The critical incident video is paused and highlighted to show the action.

In response, Officer Snyder discharged his service weapon. Three shots are heard firing in the video.

Body-worn camera footage from "Officer One" is also included in the critical incident video. Officer One did not discharge his firearm.

Sykes was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. A loaded handgun was recovered at the scene.

The IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team is currently investigating the event, while IMPD's Internal Affairs Unit will conduct a separate investigation to ensure departmental policy compliance. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted throughout this investigative process.

The shooting incident will also be reviewed by the Civilian Majority Use of Force Review Board after completing the criminal process.