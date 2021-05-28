IMPD chief identifies three officers who shot and killed man on Red Mill Place

INDIANAPOLIS — The officers who shot and killed a man earlier this month in Indianapolis after police said the man raised a handgun towards them have been identified.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor identified the officers as Joel Cain, Patrick Scott and Marco Zaragoza, all four-year veterans with the department.

The identities of the officers come after the department's intelligence unit conducted a threat assessment to protect them and their families, according to a press release from IMPD. This policy was formalized in 2020.

On May 14, the officers fired at Monolito Ford in the 3800 block of Red Mill Place after IMPD said Ford refused to drop and a handgun in his hand and raised the weapon in their direction, according to IMPD.

You can read the previously released summary of the incident below. This information was gathered by IMPD from its dispatching system and initial investigation.

On May 14, 2021, just after 6:30 p.m., Officers with the IMPD were dispatched to the 3800 block of Red Mill Place (which runs north and south) on an armed suicidal male. Officers were advised that the male had fired shots in a residential area.

A short time after their arrival, officers located the male in the 7800 block of Red Mill Drive (which runs east and west). The male walked quickly towards officers with a gun in his hand, reducing the area and time the officers had to establish time, distance, and cover principles. The officers ordered the male to drop the gun, but he continued walking quickly toward them, raising his weapon in their direction.

Three officers fired at the male, later identified as Monolito Ford. Ford was stuck by the bullets and fell to the ground.

Officers immediately rendered first aid to Ford until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived on scene. Ford was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Monolito Ford’s gun was recovered at the scene of the incident.

At least three officers were equipped with body-worn cameras which were activated at the time of the shooting.

None of the officers involved were injured.