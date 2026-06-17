Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps
51  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD confirms a stabbing at the Convention Center

IMG_8185.jpeg
Blake Williamson/WRTV
IMG_8185.jpeg
IMG_8183.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it is investigating a stabbing that happened at the Indiana Convention Center on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched around 6:50 p.m. to the convention center, located at 100 South Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt or what led to the stabbing as of Tuesday evening.

IMPD Capt. Richard Ray could not provide any additional details and asked for questions to be directed to IMPD Chief Communications Officer Alexa Boylan, who has not responded as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

WRTV has reached out to the Indiana Convention Center for more information, but has not heard back.