IMPD confirms person run over by box truck driver, left the scene

Otis Jones/WRTV
A person who fell out of a vehicle was run over by someone driving a box truck on Monday, December 20, 2021, on the northeast side of Indianapolis, IMPD confirmed. The driver of the box truck left the scene.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Dec 20, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the driver of a box truck who ran over someone who fell out of a vehicle and left the scene Monday afternoon in Indianapolis, police confirmed citing preliminary information.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young confirmed the hit-and-run crash near North Sherman Drive and 38th Street is being investigated as a serious bodily injury, according to preliminary information.

Additional details about the person's identity or their condition weren't released.

