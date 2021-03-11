IMPD: Coroner says woman's death is a homicide five months later

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office determined a woman who died in October 2020 died by homicide, according to police.

Brittany Burns, 31, was found unresponsive around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 2020, in the 2500 block of English Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said in a press release. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died on Oct. 19.

IMPD detectives began their investigation into the incident on Oct. 10, Young said. The coroner's office said the death was a homicide on Tuesday.

Additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or online.

