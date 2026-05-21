IMPD: Delivery driver shot during 'possible carjacking' on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A delivery driver was reported to be in stable condition after he was shot during what police said was an attempted carjacking.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the report of a person shot just before 4 a.m. Thursday to an apartment complex on the 7000 block of Portland Square.

Responding officers found a man, who is described as a delivery driver, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

At this time, police believe the shooting stemmed from a possible carjacking. IMPD does not have a suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.