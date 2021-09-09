IMPD Detectives arrest suspect involved in North Central High School assault

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in a stabbing that occurred during a fight Wednesday morning at North Central High School.

Washington Township School Police responded to the school, located in the 1800 block of E. 86th Street, just before 7:30 a.m. for a disturbance between two students.

A 17-year-old student was found to have sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds to his body. He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation. Detectives believe there was a dispute on social media that led to a verbal exchange between the two students at the school before the physical altercation.

Detectives arrested the 18-year-old suspect for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

RELATED | North Central student injured with knife during fight at school

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Michael Phillips at the IMPD Aggravated Assault office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Phillips@indy.gov.