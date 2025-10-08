IMPD detectives make three arrests in three separate shooting investigations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with three separate and unrelated shooting investigations.

Southwest side shooting arrest

U.S. Marshals Task Force detectives arrested 31-year-old Dennis Kendall for his role in a southwest side shooting that left one adult male critically injured.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, officers responded to the 2100 block of Wilkins Street, where they found an adult male in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Kendall was at the scene attempting to render medical aid to the victim.

He was initially arrested for unlawful carrying of a handgun. However, further investigation led detectives to identify Kendall as the shooter.

An arrest warrant was issued on October 3rd, charging Kendall with aggravated battery, intimidation, pointing a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. He was taken into custody on Sunday, October 5.

Murder case arrest

Detectives located 23-year-old Dasia Jackson, who had an active murder warrant for her alleged role in the September 4th murder of 24-year-old Ronnie Ameen.

Ameen was discovered in the 9500 block of E 37th Street when IMPD officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash. Officers determined Ameen had been shot, and he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Through investigative means, IMPD homicide detectives identified Jackson as the shooter. Following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, a murder warrant was issued for Jackson's arrest.

Jackson was taken into custody on October 6, 2025.

East side shooting arrest

IMPD detectives with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a 32-year-old woman for her alleged role in a late September shooting investigation.

On September 29th, IMPD East District officers responded to the 6800 block of E 21st Street and found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Using available video footage and testimony from cooperative witnesses, the woman was quickly identified as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for unlawful carrying of a handgun, attempted battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness. She was taken into custody on October 6.