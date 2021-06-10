IMPD: Driver involved in police pursuit arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers have arrested a man in connection to a Wednesday night police chase.

IMPD says Matthew Winkler, 27, was the alleged driver of the fleeing vehicle. He faces the following charges, according to IMPD:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Resisting law enforcement

Auto theft

Leaving the scene of an accident

An IMPD officer has non-serious injuries and another person was critically injured in the crash. IMPD says Winkler was not the person critically injured.

Additional details haven't been released.