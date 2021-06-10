Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD: Driver involved in police pursuit arrested

items.[0].image.alt
Dave Marren/WRTV Photo
An IMPD officer suffered non-serious injuries and another person is in critical condition after a crash on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, on the south side.
impd_crash.jpg
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 13:05:20-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers have arrested a man in connection to a Wednesday night police chase.

IMPD says Matthew Winkler, 27, was the alleged driver of the fleeing vehicle. He faces the following charges, according to IMPD:

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
  • Resisting law enforcement
  • Auto theft
  • Leaving the scene of an accident

An IMPD officer has non-serious injuries and another person was critically injured in the crash. IMPD says Winkler was not the person critically injured.

Additional details haven't been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!