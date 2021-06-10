Watch
IMPD officer injured, another person critically injured in crash on south side

Dave Marren/WRTV Photo
An IMPD officer suffered non-serious injuries and another person is in critical condition after a crash on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, on the south side.
Posted at 9:45 PM, Jun 09, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured and another person was critically injured in a crash Wednesday night on the city's south side, according to IMPD.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue.

The intersection will be closed for several hours while the crash is under investigation.

Additional details haven't been released.

