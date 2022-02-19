IMPD: Hit-and-run investigation underway after man's death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed on the city's southeast side Saturday morning.
The victim was found dead near the intersection of Madison and Troy Avenues.
IMPD officer Samone Burris says it is a hit and run investigation with no vehicle or suspect information available at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
