Prosecutor weighs charges against Anderson mother who fatally shot teen daughter

ANDERSON — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed by her mother inside their Anderson home Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred at a residence on the 2600 block of W 38th Street on December 28th.

Witnesses told police they could not recall any altercation before the shooting and only woke up to the sound of gunshots.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital where she later died, police said. The victim's mother was taken into custody, according to police.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Tianna Harris.

"I can't imagine. I have two daughters of my own. I can't imagine something like that happening. I don't know how you deal with that as a parent," Cummings said.

WRTV

"It appears that the daughter left the house during the night and then came back very early in the morning, and the mother was startled. It appears that's the early information right now," Cummings said.

The prosecutor said he does not believe the killing was malicious or intentional.

"I understand, particularly being, you know, in a home and that happening early in the morning, you might be startled, you might be scared, probably so, but please be careful, just please be careful," Cummings said.

Neighbor Kevin Holland said the incident has shaken the community.

"It's kind of scary. We've never had anything like this happen before, and I feel for the family and everything, and we really don't know exactly what happened," Holland said.

Cummings said he is weighing whether to file charges in the case as the investigation continues.

"Be careful. Protect yourself, but please be careful. I mean, there's no way to pull that bullet back once you pull the trigger, and you just have to be very careful," Cummings said.

