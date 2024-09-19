IMPD hopes community day builds trust in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking to build trust in the Indianapolis community in a way that brings people together.

On Thursday, the IMPD downtown district hosted a free Community Day.

The department closed down Georgia Street between Meridian and Illinois Streets to welcome over 40 different vendors representing different businesses and government agencies.

Visitors were able to enjoy free food and giveaways simply by attending the event.

“It just allows us to have a good interaction with people they're not seeing seeing us during a bad time,” said downtown district commander Scott Hessong.

Hessong believes the event gives the department a great opportunity to build trust in the community.

“We listen to their concerns, we try to address their concerns," Hessong said. "We try to spread their message, just like they're trying to spread our message. It's a partnership.”

Indy Peace Fellowship’s David Lee was in attendance working a booth the organization had set up.

He believes the event shows the community that the city is looking to take the right step forward.

“We are community members in the community that want to be a part of the change,” said Lee.

Lee hopes that the city recognizes that many IMPD officers are working in the community they live in.

“Showing that (they are) not just here because (they) want to lock you up. (They are) here because this is the community (they) care about. That's what all of this is about," Lee said.

IMPD hopes more events like this can help make Indy a safer place for every community.