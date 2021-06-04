IMPD identifies officer shot, officers who returned fire in Saturday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has named the five officers involved in a shooting investigation Saturday, as well as the officer who was shot on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor says Elizabeth Iversen, a two year veteran, was shot while responding to the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive where two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Police say Keith Allender, 21, fired shots at two officers as they tried to detain him. After a pursuit that ended in the 1600 block of West 30th Street, it is believed five officers and the suspect fired their weapons.

Allender is facing 23 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, according to online court records.

Taylor identified the officers involved as three year veteran Christopher Hester, five year veteran Brett Lauerman, seven year veteran Keith Shelton, five year veteran Corey Shinn and five year veteran Nicholas Snow.

The release of the names comes after an assessment was done by the department's intelligence unit, per an IMPD policy that was finalized last year.

Police say multiple officers had body-worn cameras activated at the time, and a vehicle dash camera was also activated. The footage has not been released.

An initial hearing for Allender is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

IMPD previously released the following summary of events. This information was gathered by IMPD from its dispatching system and initial investigation:

At approximately 3:40 pm, IMPD Northwest District officers responded to the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive on a report of two people shot. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical treatment to the victims on the scene. Both victims were transported to St. Vincent Hospital. One of the victims, a 61-year-old female, was in critical condition and the other, a 38-year-old male, was in stable condition.

Based upon evidence currently available, detectives believe the alleged suspect, 21-year-Keith Allender, is the victims’ neighbor. At this time detectives believe the suspect shot the female victim who was inside a vehicle. A toddler was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, but was unharmed. Allender also shot the male victim who was outside of the vehicle. The shooting was seemingly unprovoked and no disturbance preceded the shooting. The female shooting victim was able to drive a short distance away.

Detectives learned a 55-year-old female attempted to provide assistance to the female shooting victim and was allegedly intentionally struck by Allender driving the SUV. She was later transported to St. Vincent Hospital and was in stable condition.

Allender then left the scene in a SUV.

Detectives believe Allender fired shots at and struck three civilian vehicles in the area of 3500 W. 62 nd Street while driving. Nobody was injured at that location.

Officers located Allender at approximately 3:44 pm driving the SUV near W. 62nd Street and North Michigan Road and attempted to detain him. Allender allegedly exited his vehicle, fired shots at two officers, striking one officer's vehicle, and then proceeded southbound on Michigan Road. Allender fled from officers in the vehicle and officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit.

Allender drove southbound on Michigan Road (then Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard), westbound on W. 30th Street, and stopped in the 1600 block of W. 30th Street at approximately 3:50 pm.

It is believed five officers and the alleged suspect then exchanged gunfire.

One officer, a two-year veteran, was shot multiple times and was transported by another officer to Methodist Hospital in good condition. She has since been released from the hospital.

Allender, was also shot. Officers provided medical treatment to Allender until IEMS arrived and transported him to Eskenazi Hospital. He is listed in critical condition. A handgun was recovered at the scene from Allender. (Photo 2)

Allender has a valid handgun permit.

Allender was placed under arrest with preliminary charges of attempted murder (3 counts), aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and resisting law enforcement. Allender is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Multiple officers had body-worn cameras which were activated at the time of the incident. There was also at least one vehicle dash camera that was activated during the incident.

IMPD’s Victim’s Assistance Unit and Chaplain’s Office responded to the scene to provide resources for victims and their families.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting with this investigation.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene and is being consulted throughout the investigation.

The Police Officer Support Team (POST) responded to provide peer support for officers.

