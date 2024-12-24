IMPD investigating after shots were fired at Castleton Square Mall; Adult male injured

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after shots were fired at the Castleton Square Mall on Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department North District officers responded to the Castleton Square Mall, located at 6020 E 82nd St., at 8:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Off-duty officers working for Simon Malls responded within seconds. The mall was quickly secured, and shoppers were safely evacuated, IMPD says.

Police believe this incident occurred between people who knew each other. They are still looking for suspects.

No injuries were originally reported, but a short time later, an adult male victim arrived at Eskenazi Hospital suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

IMPD says the victim was shot during the incident at the mall.

There is no threat to the community at this time.

IMPD is responding to an incident at Castleton Square Mall.



Shoppers can expect a high police presence near the mall and surrounding parking lots.



There will be a high police presence in the area as officers work to find out what led to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

“Just think about how traumatic this was for families. These individuals involved resorted to using gun violence again for their conflict resolution and that does not work,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said. “These people put others at risk and that is not tolerable.”