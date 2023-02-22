Watch Now
IMPD investigating after "small child" shot, seriously injured

Posted at 9:35 PM, Feb 21, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a child was shot and injured Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Delaware Street.

An IMPD spokesperson described the victim as a "small child" who was taken to Eskenazi Hospital by a family member or friend.

Police say the victim is now being taken to Riley Hospital for Children with serious injuries.

Last week, police say another 3-year-old suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Blankenship Drive. They were reported to be awake and breathing.

