IMPD investigating 3-year-old with self-inflicted gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD are investigating a shooting this morning that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital.

According to police, officers responded to Eskenazi Hospital this morning on a report of a walk-in person shot.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim was a 3-year-old who suffered and accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Blankenship Drive on the south side of the city.

Originally, the victim was reported to be awake and breathing.

WRTV has requested an update on their condition.

This story will be updated.