IMPD investigating critical shooting at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A person is reported to be in critical condition following a shooting Thursday evening on the city's east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the Budget 8 Inn, located at 6850 E. 21st St., on the report of a person shot. That's southwest of the intersection of I-70 and Shadeland Avenue.

Dylan Chestnut/WRTV

Responding officers found a person who is reported to be in critical condition.

An investigation was underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.