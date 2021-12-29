Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD investigating person's death in Keystone Avenue crash as homicide

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo/Jonathon Christians
Indianapolis police investigate a crash in which one person died in the 3900 block of North Keystone Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
keystone crash.jpg
Posted at 9:16 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 09:16:46-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a person found inside a car after a crash early Wednesday on the northeast side as a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a personal injury crash around 4 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Police found one person unresponsive inside the vehicle, which crashed through a fence along the southbound lanes of Keystone Avenue. Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim had “undisclosed trauma not consistent with a traffic accident.”

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IMPD Det. Ronald Sykes at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

2021 Marion County Homicide Map


These are the people we've lost to violence in 2021

Indianapolis leaders, activists discuss reasons why city tied homicide record

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!