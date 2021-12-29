IMPD investigating person's death in Keystone Avenue crash as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a person found inside a car after a crash early Wednesday on the northeast side as a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a personal injury crash around 4 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Police found one person unresponsive inside the vehicle, which crashed through a fence along the southbound lanes of Keystone Avenue. Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim had “undisclosed trauma not consistent with a traffic accident.”

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IMPD Det. Ronald Sykes at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.