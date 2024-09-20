'It won't be tolerated': IMPD, ISP to increase patrols to monitor street takeovers this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is reminding the public that street takeovers will not be tolerated in the Circle City.

The department went to social media to spread the message, along with a warning that IMPD officers and Indiana State Police will be increasing patrols this weekend.

🚨 Public Safety Reminder -- Reckless Driving Isn’t Just Dangerous—It’s Illegal 🚨



Reckless driving, street takeovers, and spinning put lives at serious risk, including drivers, passengers, and innocent bystanders. These stunts are not only hazardous but are illegal. pic.twitter.com/wu5q0hRx6M — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 20, 2024

"Reckless driving, street takeovers, and spinning put lives at serious risk, including drivers, passengers, and innocent bystanders. These stunts are not only hazardous but are illegal," the post read.

The public safety announcement comes after last weekend when IMPD responded to five different street takeover or "spinning" events. IMPD cruisers were damaged when people threw barricades, cones, and more at the cars.

Earlier this week, the Marion County Prosecutor announced charges against nine people.

Police said the danger of these events have increased significantly. However, those behind the illegal street takeovers tell WRTV they don't plan on stopping.

WATCH | IMPD warning street takeovers are unacceptable, spinners push back saying they won't stop