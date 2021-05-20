IMPD looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on Fall Creek Parkway

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are looking for the driver of a silver Nissan Pathfinder they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Xavier Smith, 28, was killed in the crash that occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of East Fall Creek North Drive.

Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department learned the driver of a blue Chevrolet was traveling east when they came upon Smith, who was standing in the middle of the road. The driver swerved to avoid Smith, but clipped him and knocked him onto the roadway.

The Chevrolet then crashed into a tree line and the driver was briefly trapped, police said. The driver forced his way out of the vehicle and checked on Smith, who was sitting up and talking. The driver, whose cell phone was lost in the crash, went to call for help.

While the driver was away, Smith was struck by the driver of a second vehicle, who fled the scene without stopping to provide aid or information, according to IMPD. Smith died after the second crash.

Police determined the driver of the second car was in a silver 2017-20 Nissan Pathfinder, which detectives believe has front bumper damage caused by the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Crash Investigation Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

