IMPD makes 3 homicide arrests within 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, IMPD arrested three men for their roles in three separate homicides around the city.

28-year-old Keoni Lands was arrested for his alleged role in the May shooting death of 38-year-old Quincey Ross.

Ross died after officers located him in the 3600 block of W. 30th St. on May 26.

According to IMPD, through a culmination of investigative techniques, including speaking to witnesses, scouring video camera footage, and analyzing forensic evidence, detectives ultimately found Lands to be the suspected shooter in this case.

Detectives also arrested 27-year-old Reggie Horton on Tuesday for his alleged role in the July 8 death of 38-year-old Dartanian Cole.

Cole was found shot outside an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Faris Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Horton was in custody in Hamilton County at the time of his arrest for Murder.

The third homicide arrest made was for a 22-year-old man. That man, who is not formally charged yet, is accused of killing Tyreana Terrell on July 9.

The shooting occurred outside of a Marathon gas station in the 4700 block of W. 56th Street.

