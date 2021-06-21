IMPD makes arrest in downtown Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was shot early Sunday morning in downtown Indianapolis, according to police.

The woman was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Maryland Street and South Meridian Street, according to an incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was later arrested and preliminarily charged with pointing a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to online jail records. Formal charges haven't been filed yet by prosecutors, according to online court records.

IMPD's Aggravated Assault detectives believe there was some sort of a disturbance between the man and woman when the man fired a shot, according to IMPD. The man and woman know each other and the incident is believed to be targeted.

"The cooperation of members of the community were instrumental in this quick arrest," a Facebook post from IMPD read. "Cooperation from the community continues to be essential in identifying the perpetrators of criminal activity and their subsequent arrests. Detectives will continue their investigation to attempt to identify additional witness, video evidence, and other forensic evidence."

Additional details surrounding the incident haven't been released.

