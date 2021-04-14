IMPD arrests woman involved in weekend shooting of 5-year-old at Skateland

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the weekend shooting of a 5-year-old at Skateland, they announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when officers were were dispatched to a report of a person shot at Skateland, located on the city's northwest side. When they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children with non-life threatening injuries.

According to preliminary charging documents, a woman involved in the incident was taken into custody on Tuesday, and has not been formally charged at this time.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine a final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

IMPD detectives make arrest in the shooting of a 5-year-old over the weekend at Skateland. More info soon. #arrestmade — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 14, 2021

